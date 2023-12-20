Delores “Joan” Hartnett, 88, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, while a resident at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

She was born on December 12, 1935, to the late Clayton A. and Mary Gaye (Berringer) Goodlin in Cherry Tree. She graduated from Indiana Area High School with the class of 1953.

After starting work, she quickly realized her aptitude as a salesperson and spent the first part of her working life as a door to door saleswoman.

Later in life she worked cleaning homes for friends and acquaintances.

Joan married Michael Richard Hartnett on September 4, 1954, in Indiana, PA; Michael preceded her in passing.

She was a devoutly Catholic woman who was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville.

She also held memberships with the Strattanville American Legion Ladie’s Auxiliary, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, and the Roseville Grange.

Joan had a deep love and respect for all living things, she would offer anything she had to someone in need. She had an exceptional green thumb and a small army of houseplants to prove it.

Joan was also an amazing cook who compiled and arranged the family cookbook to be passed down for generations. Joan had endless love for the people in her life, and endless kindness for those she had yet to meet.

She will be dearly missed by many. Joan is survived by three children; Terry M. (Linda) Hartnett; Valerie J. (Scott) Burkett; Michele M. (Brian) Linden; four siblings; Dick; Mary; Jean; Tom; 10 grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in passing by one daughter; Kimberly A. Hartnett.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 22, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at Saint Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Roseville Grange, 85 Roseville Rd., Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Strattanville American Legion, 400 Washington St., Strattanville, PA 16258.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

