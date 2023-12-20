Featured Local Job: Commercial Customer Service Representative

TGIF Solutions has an opening for a commercial customer service representative.

Agency Story:

TGIF Solutions is a Property and casualty insurance agency headquartered in Kittanning, PA with multiple locations across western Pennsylvania and licensed in 5 states. Each of the individual agencies that make up TGIF Solutions have been staples in their communities for decades and we are very active in local volunteering. We are a young, vibrant agency that is growing, and we have an opportunity for a new commercial customer service representative. We have designed a customer experience process that works, and we are looking for the right associate to join the team!

What We Are Looking for:

TGIF Solutions is looking for a friendly personality, with a warm smile, and a great attitude to fill one of our licensed commercial customer service positions. The licensed service representative is the face and voice of daily policy interactions to always leave the customers better than they were before. Our service team is responsible for processing changes on existing insurance policies, reviewing policies with our customers, uncovering sales opportunities, and other tasks required to provide outstanding support to our insureds.

As a commercial customer service representative, you agree to become an important team member at the front line of our business. With this, it is vital to have a pleasant phone manner, strong communication skills, and a positive attitude that leads to quality customer service.

We are looking for an insurance professional who is looking for an agency that will invest in them and their career. In this role, we provide coaching, technology to support the customer experience, an agency-wide culture of excellence, access to top-tier markets, as well as a proven retention process.

The mission of the Role:

To serve the commercial lines business by maximizing the TGIF Solutions client experience and applying these strategies daily. This includes completing customer changes, issuing certificates of insurance, communicating with insurance carriers, quoting and selling inbound leads, and ensuring our customers get best-in-class service.

Here are some daily responsibilities:

Bring a positive attitude and smile

Process changes to existing policies

Process payments and resolve billing inquiries

Issue certificates of insurance

Quote and sell inbound sales leads

Review policies with our clients

Uncover and explain gaps in their coverage

Recommend additional insurance solutions

Provide relevant sales leads to our personal lines department

Ongoing updates to customer contact information

Clearly and effectively communicate with the clients to manage expectations

Be proactive in working with clients

Benefits:

Healthcare insurance available

Life insurance, short-term & long-term disability included

14 days of paid time off to start

401(k) with 4% Agency match

Paid Holidays (about 8 days per year)

Career development opportunities

Call to Action:

If you are looking to work for a local business that cares about the community—consider us! Commercial service team members must have a valid Property and casualty insurance license. Unlicensed hires must obtain a Property & Casualty insurance license within 2 months of employment.

Steps To Apply:

Email your résumé to jobs@tgif.solutions

