Jacqueline Morrone

Jacqueline (McCorkle) Morrone, of Clarion, died on December 18, 2023, at the age of 76 after a five-year battle with dementia.

Jacqueline grew up in Mt. Union where she developed her love for nature and music.

She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania earning an elementary education degree and the University of Pittsburgh where she received a master’s degree in reading.

After teaching for two years at Fox Chapel School District in the Pittsburgh area, she was instrumental in founding Cheswick Christian Academy, where she was one of the first teachers at the school.

After 15 years of teaching at Cheswick and making lifelong friends there, Jacqueline finished her teaching career at Hillcrest Christian Academy in Bethel Park.

She taught at Hillcrest from 1994-2006, sharing her love for Jesus and for nature with her sixth-grade students.

After she retired, she moved to Clarion to be close to her daughter’s family. She used her gift of teaching to volunteer at Clarion County Home Schoolers for 15 years.

She also taught Sunday school at Trinity Point Church of God and served on the board of the Clarion Christian School. She shared her love of music by playing the flute in church services.

Throughout her life, Jacqueline glorified God and shared His love with others. Because of the saving grace of Jesus, she is currently celebrating in heaven with her Savior and Lord where she is fully restored in mind and body.

She is preceded in death by her mom and dad, Janet and Melvin McCorkle, and her step-father, Jack Larson. She is survived by her sisters, Joyce (Lloyd) Hope and Ann Williams; her daughters, Jenny (Matt) Bates and Michelle (David) Rice and her grandchildren, Jayna (Jarod) McGowan and their daughter, Elena; Ellie (Levi) Thompson; Josie and Levi Bates, and Ben and Jason Rice.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, December 22, at the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion.

A celebration of life service will follow in the church at noon on Friday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

