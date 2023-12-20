Local Students Raise $3,800 to Provide Christmas Gifts for Less Fortunate Families

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A social studies class at Clarion High School raised nearly $4,000.00 for local families experiencing hardships this holiday season.

Mr. Sam Heeter’s AP Government class conducted a community outreach project by raising money from donations only.

The class then picked two families in the school district who needed help to provide a Christmas for their children.

The students raised over $3,800.00.

Heeter took his 15 students shopping at Walmart to shop for the families.

After shopping, the students went back to the school and wrapped all the presents and hand-delivered them to the families on Friday, December 15.

Heeter also bought gift cards for groceries and various other items for the families to make their Christmas extra special.

He told exploreClarion.com that the experience was “extremely humbling.”

“I graduated from Redbank Valley, and Blane Gold does this same project with his class and has been doing it for quite a few years now,” Heeter said. “So, he was my inspiration to complete this project with my own class after having him as my own teacher.”

Heeter’s goal was to raise money through charitable donations from community members and businesses.

The class originally planned to purchase gifts for one local family who needed some financial assistance. However, the class was able to raise enough money to help an additional family to the extent that their entire Christmas is taken care of, Heeter said.

“The students had initially set a goal of $2,000.00, and we were able to accomplish that and much more through the generosity of the community,” he explained. “Understandably, the families were very emotional when 15 kids showed up at their home who were complete strangers and carried in dozens of gifts for their children.”

Heeter said the students were really moved by the experience, and they truly recognized how fortunate they are to have the things that they do.

“They were thrilled to have helped local families in their community who needed the assistance,” he added.

