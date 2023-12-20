Lulu Belle “Tops” (Lowers) Hartzell

Lulu Belle “Tops” Hartzell, age 89, of Petrolia Street, Knox, passed away following and extended illness, on Sunday morning, December 17, 2023, while surrounded by her family, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 21, 1934, in Petrolia, Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Andrew “Pete” Lowers and Mary Leona Finefrock Lowers.

Lulu graduated from Karns City High School in 1952.

She married Grover Hartzell, Jr. on August 2, 1957. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 16, 2020.

Lulu was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In earlier years she enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, yard sales, and family time.

Survivors include her children: Tammy Cozad and her husband, Jeff; Timothy Hartzell and his wife, Terri, and Tracy Kline, all of Knox; five grandchildren: Kylee Cozad, Katie (Scott) Hoye, Andrew (Nicole) Hartzell, Colin (Haylee) Hartzell and Maleea Kline, and two great grandchildren, Parker Jamison Hoye and Hudson Grove Hartzell.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lulu was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Jean Myers and Thelma Gertrude Miller.

Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over private family services on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Lulu Belle Hartzell to the Knox Area Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Lulu’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.