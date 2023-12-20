Robert S. Switzer

Robert S. “Bob” Switzer, age 72, a resident at Highland View Health Care Center in Brockway and a former Toby Terrace resident, died on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Born in Oil City, on July 14, 1951, he was the son of the late Robert L. Switzer and Doris Batson Switzer who survives and lives in Brockport.

On September 25, 1976, he was married to Susan L. Uplinger who also survives.

Retired, Bob was employed at Brockway Pressed Metals for over 30 years.

He was a member of the Brockway Church of God and the Sons of Italy Club in Brockway.

Bob was a die hard to the core Pittsburgh Pirate, Steeler and Pens fan. He rarely missed watching a game. He truly bled black & gold.

Bob will be most remembered for his kindness and fun loving spirit.

He would’ve given his last dollar and the shirt off of his back to anyone in need.

Everyone was brother, honey or kiddo to him. His family and friends meant the world to him.

In addition to his mother and his wife he is also survived by 2 daughters Laura (Monti) Stratton of Bethel Park; Rhonda (Kendall Perrin) Blose of DuBois; a sister Susan (Jim) Decker of Brockport; a brother Rick (Diane) Switzer of Brockway; grandchildren Monti (Lukas) Stratton, Rachel (Seth) Stratton, Eric Blose and Alexandra (Jacob) Beers. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful cat companion Jesse James.

In addition to his father he is also preceded in death by a brother Jack Switzer.

Visitation will be on Friday December 22, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating.

Burial will be in the Donahey Hill Cemetery at Bell Town.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Church of God 85 Charnisky Drive Brockway, PA 15824 or the Gateway Humane Society PO Box 678 Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Online condolences may be sent at www.csfhinc.com.

