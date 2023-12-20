ROCKY ROAD: Tractor-Trailer Filled With 39,000 Pounds of Ice Cream Rolls Over on I-80

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 was coned off after a tractor-trailer hauling ice cream rolled over in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Emlenton Fire Department, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, near mile marker 44 on Interstate 80 west.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 39,000 pounds of ice cream, which spilled along and around the roadway, the post states.

A portion of I-80 was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was cleared.

No injuries were reported, according to the post.

Emlenton Fire Department was assisted by Emlenton Area Ambulance, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and PennDOT.

The tractor-trailer was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Service.

According to the National Weather Service, the approximate temperature in Clarion around the time of the crash was 29ºF. However, the International Dairy Foods Association recommends ice cream products should be stored at temperatures of 0ºF and 10ºF.

