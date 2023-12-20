Cheers to Change: Local Couple Buys Lucinda Beer Distributor, Rebrands It as “The Back 40 Beer Barn”

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Owning a business has always been a goal for Kate and Cory Wolbert, and the answer lay right in their front yard.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The couple recently purchased Matt’s Beer Barn in the Lucinda area and renamed it “The Back 40 Beer Barn.”

Previously, Kate Wolbert co-owned Kate’s Hair Studio in Clarion. Five years ago, when she had her third baby, she opened a salon in her home.

“Now that my youngest child is in school, I have a bit more time on my hands. After being a hairstylist for 17 years, I was ready for a change. That’s when we decided to contact the owner of Matt’s Beer Barn,” she explained.

The original owners of the beer distributor also owned the house that the Wolberts live in. The business was then purchased by Matt Ochs in 2000. Cory, a business graduate from Clarion University, always had the desire to start his own business. Kate remembered his idea and thought now might be the time.

“We approached the owner and expressed our interest in purchasing the business whenever he was ready to sell,” said Kate.

Matt had recently retired from the military and was ready to sell immediately.

“It was perfect timing,” Kate added.

Kate is listed as the manager of the Beer Barn, while Cory will continue working with IA Construction and assist with the Beer Barn.

“My husband always makes my dreams come true. I knew that owning a business was one of his dreams, it was a no-brainer.”

Aside from a change in the business name and a new logo, the Wolberts have no significant changes planned for the operation of the business.

Dan Ochs, the previous manager, continues to work for and be a key asset for the new owners.

“The ownership change has basically been seamless thanks to Dan. I enjoy working with him; he’s taught me a lot so far,” Kate said.

The hours will remain the same for now as the new owners respond to customers’ needs.

“We are just going to maintain the current hours and see how it goes. Black Friday was incredibly busy. We don’t typically open until 10 a.m. on Fridays, but next year we will definitely open earlier that day. We are also closed on Sundays from January through March, with the exception of Super Bowl Sunday,” Kate added.

The Back 40 Beer Barn is located at 30836 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Regular hours are Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit The Back 40 Beer Barn on Facebook.

