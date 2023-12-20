Clarion Rotary Learns About Initiatives for Upcoming Year From Clarion County Economic Development Corporation
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Rotary listened to a program recently by Rotarian and Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) Executive Director, Jarred Heuer.
(Pictured above, from left: Eric Funk Jr., Rotarian Jim Crooks, Hind Karns, and Rotarians Jarred Heuer and Mike Patton.)
Highlighted by Heuer in the presentation is the Clarion County Regional Main Street Initiative that includes East Brady, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem, and, of course, Clarion.
In addition, two new CCEDC employees—Hind Karns and Eric Funk Jr.—accompanied Heuer during his presentation.
Learn more about the CCEDC at www.clarioncountyedc.com.
Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.
For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.