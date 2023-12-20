SPONSORED: Franklin Insurance – Why Did My Auto Insurance Rate Go Up?
Generally speaking though, here are some of the biggest factors that may cause auto insurance premiums to increase:
Inflation: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4% compared to 2022. This means that on average, all of us are spending 4% more than we were a year ago for the same goods and services.
Vehicle parts: The inflation we were just talking about is even higher when it comes to vehicle parts, with those prices up by closer to 8.3%. (Historically, an increase of 2 to 3% year over year is more typical.)
Repair costs: Recent supply chain issues such as the car chip shortage and labor market pressures have driven up repair costs even more, by as much as 14.2% since 2022. Limited supplies and labor can also cause repairs to take longer, meaning customers are in rental vehicles longer—further driving up the cost of claims.
Vehicle prices: Prices for used vehicles jumped more than 27% in 2021, according to the auto industry analysts at Edmunds. New vehicle prices are up more than 14%.
Driving again (and faster): Americans are going faster than ever before. In a national survey commissioned by ERIE, 1 in 10 drivers admitted to driving at extreme speeds of 20 MPH or more over the speed limit.
Accidents: It should be no surprise based on all that fast driving, but auto accidents are getting more severe, too. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported a 12% surge in fatalities, the largest increase since reporting began in 1975.
With inflation on the rise, they understand if you’re feeling financial pressure in your household budget right now. That’s why they keep their founding purpose front and center when they make decisions affecting their customers:
“To provide our Policyholders with as near perfect protection, as near perfect service as is humanly possible and to do so at the lowest possible cost.”
This purpose has served them well for nearly 100 years and they hope their customers agree that it has worked out pretty well for them, too. ERIE is committed to rates that cover costs properly and that will maintain the financial strength needed to keep being there for customers, year after year. If you’re looking for tips on how to save on your premium without compromising your coverage, check out the blog story: How To Find Good Cheap Auto Insurance.
How to Save on Your Auto Insurance
While we want to do our best to explain what’s behind the increased costs you might see in your insurance bill these days, we also understand that doing that doesn’t put any more money in your pocket. So here are a few ideas that might.
Ask about pay plan discounts. Depending on which plan you choose, you can save up to 7% on your auto insurance.
Get a quote with the ERIE Rate Lock® feature2. With ERIE Rate Lock®, you will pay the same premium year after year – even if you have a claim. Your rates won’t change until you make certain changes to your auto insurance policy, such as adding or removing a vehicle or a driver from your policy, changing your address or where you usually park your car. (In New York, ask about ERIE Rate ProtectSM. In Maryland, ask about ERIE Select Auto.)
Take a look at your deductibles. Consider a higher deductible to lower your auto insurance premium. Read our guide on how to choose a deductible.
Revisit your mileage. Are you working from home and driving less than before the pandemic? You may be eligible for a lower rate based on annual miles driven. (Reduced usage discount not available in Kentucky.)
Bundle your coverage with ERIE. You can earn a multi-policy discount1 when you combine your ERIE auto, home (including renters) or qualifying life insurance policy. Learn more about how to bundle with ERIE.
Oh, and discounts? We’ve got ‘em. Get the details in our full list of auto insurance discounts.
