SPONSORED: Gift Certificates Available at J&J Feeds and Needs
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Gift certificates make the perfect last-minute gifts!
Gift certificates from J&J Feeds and Needs and Muddy Paws Grooming make the perfect Christmas present for your loved ones and furry friends!
Stop by J&J Feeds and Needs today.
Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.