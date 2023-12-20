 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Gift Certificates Available at J&J Feeds and Needs

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

J&J Feeds and Needs locationSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Gift certificates make the perfect last-minute gifts!

Gift certificates from J&J Feeds and Needs and Muddy Paws Grooming make the perfect Christmas present for your loved ones and furry friends!

Stop by J&J Feeds and Needs today.

Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

J&J Feeds


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.