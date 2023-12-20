Know Your Neighbors: Jessica Carbaugh’s Decade-Long Impact on Clarion Area Elementary School Students
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — You may not know this, but we have a remarkable teacher in our area. She teaches at Clarion Area Elementary School and has been transforming the lives of her students there for the past decade.
Jessica Carbaugh, a dedicated educator with deep local roots and a profound passion for education and cancer awareness, brings a unique and student-centered approach to her fourth-grade science and problem-based learning classes every day.
A Clarion High School graduate, Carbaugh continued her education at Clarion University where she earned two Bachelor of Science degrees—one in Elementary Education and Teaching and another in Early Childhood Education and Teaching. She later earned a Master of Education with a focus on integrating technology in the classroom.
As she embarked on her teaching career, Jessica also worked at the American Cancer Society, an experience that would later inform her unique teaching philosophy. Her background provided her with a deep understanding of the importance of cancer prevention and awareness.
In her fourth-grade classes, Jessica employs problem-based learning, an approach she passionately describes as a different approach to education where students are given a problem to solve.
“It’s more student-led than teacher-directed,” she says.
In her Problem-based Learning class, Carbaugh’s students tackle important topics such as internet safety and online etiquette, but they don’t stop at theory. They apply these skills by researching the state of Pennsylvania and working collaboratively with partners or in small groups.
Fact-checking each other’s research ensures accuracy, and collectively, they choose the top 10 facts about the Commonwealth. These facts are then shared with 49 participating classes from schools across the country, creating an exchange of information about all 50 states. This innovative approach not only teaches technology and research skills but also enhances literacy while fostering teamwork and creativity.
“My principal has been very good at allowing me to have a bit of flexibility in my room. The kids love it, and they’re still getting all those pieces—they’re getting their writing and their grammar through presenting and their research. It’s a cool way of doing things,” Carbaugh explains.
Each year, Carbaugh collaborates with Clarion Area Elementary’s Physical Education teacher, Mrs. Gourley, to organize a Relay Recess at the end of each school year. This event serves as an opportunity to educate students about cancer prevention and awareness, focusing on the four pillars of cancer: prevention, education, nutrition, and not smoking. It’s a weeklong celebration that also raises funds for the American Cancer Society, where Carbaugh once worked.
As a 19-year survivor of cancer herself, Jessica’s personal journey has profoundly shaped her teaching philosophy. She was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) at 18 when there were no established treatments for the disease.
Carbaugh said she underwent experimental chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. The chemotherapy drugs she once took experimentally are now standard for CML patients.
Reflecting on her experience, she states, “I was super lucky to get into that protocol and be able to do that path. Otherwise, I’m not sure I would be here.”
Carbaugh’s battle with cancer has given her a profound understanding of her students’ life situations, especially their health situations.
“How someone’s doing at home, or how their parents are doing at home, definitely impacts how they do in a day and how they function through that day. Just having that awareness has helped with my teaching,” she says.
With dedication, empathy, and her deep local roots, Jessica Carbaugh creates a positive impact on her students’ lives day in and day out.
“We spend so much time with each kiddo. We have them for most of the day 180 days a year,” she says. “I hope the impact we make is a positive one, and they remember us and always remember the little things—the silly song or poem to help remember something. I hope I’m doing that for my kiddos.”
In Clarion, Jessica Carbaugh is not just a teacher; she’s a source of inspiration, empathy, and learning, leaving a lasting mark on her students and the community. Her dedication to education and her passion for cancer awareness continue to make a significant difference in the lives of those she touches, truly making her a hometown hero.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.