State Police Calls: DUI, Underage Drinking

Parker Man Facing DUI Charges

A 34-year-old man from Parker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) on December 3, 2023, according to a report from the PSP Butler Patrol Unit.

According to Trooper Miloua, the man was taken into custody following an investigation that began with an attempt to locate a person. The incident occurred near Kohlmeyer Road on the North Country National Scenic Trail in Venango Township, Butler.

During the investigation, authorities said the man was found operating a motor vehicle on public roads, and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle involved in the incident was a 2010 Ford F-150XLT.

Charges are pending.

DUI, Underage Drinking

Three individuals from Chicora and Butler, Pennsylvania, were arrested in the early hours of December 16, 2023, on charges related to drunk driving and underage drinking, according to a report from the PSP Butler Patrol Unit.

An 18-year-old Chicora man was initially pulled over for traffic violations on Circustown Road, near Geibel Road in Summit Township, Butler. Upon further investigation, he was arrested and charged for driving under the influence.

According to Trooper Milkovich, two passengers, a 19-year-old Chicora woman and an 18-year-old Butler woman were also found to be under the influence of alcohol. As both were under the legal drinking age of 21, they were cited for underage drinking.

The charges for all three individuals were filed with District Court 50-3-02.

