Victim Walks In on Burglar – Turns Out to Be Neighbor Who Stole Nearly $100 Worth of Change

CHICORA, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested on felony burglary charges after she was caught red-handed breaking into a residence and stealing nearly $100.00 in change.

According to court documents, PSP Butler filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Tashawa Lynn Francis, of Chicora, on Monday, December 18.

According to a complaint filed in Butler County District Court, on Monday morning, December 18, Tashawa Francis unlawfully entered a residence on Green Street in Chicora Borough, Butler County, belonging to a known female victim.

The victim told police she left her residence around 9:00 a.m. and observed her neighbor, Francis, walking down the sidewalk toward her residence, the complaint states.

Francis was noted to be wearing a black jacket, black pants, and visibly red hair.

Around 9:05 a.m., the victim returned to her residence and discovered Francis in her upstairs bedroom. Francis, who was wearing the same aforementioned clothing, was found crouched on her knees and hiding in a corner of the room with the lights off, the complaint indicates.

The victim panicked and yelled, asking why Francis was there. Francis did not say anything and fled the residence, the complaint notes.

The victim found a pillowcase on the floor where Francis was crouched. The pillowcase appeared to contain various items, according to the complaint.

Approximately five minutes later, Francis returned and knocked on the victim’s door. The victim answered, and Francis handed over a roll of quarters and a roll of half-dollar coins, relating that she had taken them from the residence, the complaint states.

Francis then requested to retrieve the pillowcase, which the victim allowed. Francis then left the residence a second time and did not return, the complaint indicates.

PSP Butler Trooper Edward Kiser responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. and obtained the above-mentioned facts. He also observed the roll of quarters and half dollars that Francis returned. The victim told police Francis did not have permission to be in her residence and that their relationship was only neighborly, according to the complaint.

Trooper Kiser located Francis at her nearby residence. She answered the door wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red-dyed hair. Francis quickly admitted to entering the residence before handing over a bandana full of half-dollar and quarter rolls, the complaint notes.

Francis then told police she took that change from the victim’s residence. The change was counted and totaled $90.00, the complaint states.

She was placed in custody and searched. The search yielded “nothing of evidentiary value,” according to the complaint.

Francis was arraigned at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, December 18, on the following charges in front of Judge Kevin O’Donnell:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

Crim Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December at 9:00 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton presiding.

