William Lee Clark, 79, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born February 29, 1944, in Rimersburg, Bill was the son of the late Lloyd and Lucy Clark.

Bill graduated from Union High School. He went on to get his Bachelor’s Degree from Clarion University.

Bill taught math at Harmony School District then worked as the Sales Manager for Commodore Homes for 33 years before his retirement.

On June 5, 1965, Bill married Linda Smith who survives.

Bill enjoyed golfing, traveling, summer trips to the Outer Banks and spending time with his grandchildren.

Bill sat on the board of directors of the Clarion Federal Credit Union and the Pennsylvania Manufactured Housing Association, and served as the treasurer of the Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville.

Bill is survived by his wife Linda, his children Julie Thompson of Shippenville, Bill (Sandy) Clark of Shippenville, Michael Clark of Shippenville, Lisa (Ted) Banner of Pleasantville and Stephanie (Zach) Curran of Clarion; his grandchildren Natalie Thompson of Shippenville, Bill (Brittany) Clark III of Knox, Nick Clark of Shippenville, Allison Clark of Shippenville, Joseph Banner, Alexis Banner, Katie Banner all of Pleasantville, Lucas Curran, Isabella Curran, Benjamin Curran all of Knox and a great grandchild Hank Clark. Also surviving are Bill’s siblings Chelsie Zuniga of Blandon, and Ken Clark of Dubois.

Along with his parents Bill was preceded in death by a brother Robert Clark and his father and mother in law Eugene and Lucille Smith.

The family will received friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Carol Brown of the Manor United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be held at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sligo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bills Honor to Manor United Methodist Church, 9 Airport Road Shippenville, PA 16254

