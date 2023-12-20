Woman Accused of Stealing Cash at Emlenton Truck Plaza ID’d by Credit Card Used Minutes Before Alleged Theft

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The suspect who was allegedly caught on camera stealing $400.00 from the Emlenton Truck Plaza in 2021 was recently charged thanks to the credit card she had used right before the alleged theft occurred.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 70-year-old Donna May Blackburn, of Greenville, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 18, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin Trooper Shawn Owens was dispatched to Emlenton Truck Plaza in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, for a report of a theft of $400.00 around 11:40 p.m. on November 5, 2021.

Trooper Owens spoke with the victim, who stated she was outside the plaza waiting for a ride home when set her wallet down on the table she was sitting at before going back into the plaza to talk to an employee, leaving her wallet on the table. When the victim returned, she noticed her wallet had been opened. She then discovered that money was missing from the wallet, the complaint states.

The victim told police there was $400.00 in the wallet that she made from tips at her place of employment from the previous two nights, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Owens observed the surveillance video, which shows four women exiting the truck plaza when two of the women noticed the wallet on the table and picked it up. The two women are then seen going through the wallet before one of them takes out the money and throws the wallet back on the table, the complaint notes.

The women then got into a white SUV with the other women. As they were backing out of the space, the victim returns to the table, noticing that the wallet had been opened. The SUV then drove away, but police were unable to make out the registration on the video, the complaint states.

Investigators later discovered that one of the women who had gone through the wallet had purchased a couple of items prior to the incident, and paid with a Capital One credit card, the complaint indicates.

On May 3, 2023, a search warrant was served to Capital One for information on the cardholder. On May 15, 2023, Trooper Owens received the requested information, which gave the defendant’s name, Donna Blackburn, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Blackburn was charged with the following:

Theft Property Lost Etc. By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

