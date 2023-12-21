The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind around 7 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

