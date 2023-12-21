7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Christmas Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
