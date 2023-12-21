BREAKING NEWS: Murder Investigation Underway in Oil City After North Street Discovery

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a dead body was reportedly found in an Oil City North Street residence.

(Photo above: Taken by a neighbor on Wednesday night, December 20. Via Facebook.)

Court records show that the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Trevaughn Lee Glenn Stribling-Jackson, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office early Thursday morning.

Stribling-Jackson was arraigned at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, on the following charges in front of Judge Fish:

Criminal Homicide, H1

Aggravated Assault – Victim less than 13 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 1

Concealment of the Whereabouts of a Child, Felony 3

Abuse of Corpse, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, January 3, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Fish presiding.

According to a spokesperson for PSP Franklin, State Police assisted the Oil City Police Department on Wednesday evening as they investigated the scene on the 600 block of North Street, in Oil City, Venango County.

Calls to the OCPD for comment were not immediately returned.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

