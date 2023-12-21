BREAKING NEWS: Oberlander Not Seeking Re-Election to the Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. – State Representative Donna Oberlander announced today that she will not be seeking re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the 63rd Legislative District.

“Serving the residents of the 63rd Legislative District has been my greatest honor,” Oberlander stated in a release issued on Thursday night. “When I was first elected, I wanted to be the voice for not only the 63rd Legislative District but for rural Pennsylvania. I am proud of the work we have done to accomplish that goal.”

The 63rd Legislative District currently covers all of Clarion and parts of Armstrong County.

Oberlander, who is in her 8th term in the House, currently serves as the Republican Chairman for the House Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee. Oberlander was the first Republican woman to serve as both Republican Whip and Policy Chairman and the first representative from the 63rd District to achieve this advanced leadership role.

She utilized her position to help craft the Republican agenda while in the majority and to take a lead on numerous pieces of legislation, including: permitting driverless testing and deployment of autonomous cars and trucks; sales and use tax exemptions for large data centers; regulation of human milk banks; establishing a state procurement process for diverse/disadvantaged businesses; and repeal of the uniform construction code mandate for sprinkler systems in all newly constructed residential housing. Many of these proposals were accomplished in a bi-partisan manner, something Oberlander has been known for during her tenure in the House.

“The best way to grow our state is to afford businesses the opportunity to truly compete here in Pennsylvania,” Oberlander commented. “By passing my legislation on the autonomous driving proposal and the data center sales tax exemption, we helped to bring millions of dollars of business investment into the State and into our local communities.”

Prior to serving as State Representative, Oberlander served on the Clarion County Board of Commissioners, graduated from the Penn State Rural-Urban Leadership fellowship, was certified by the National Development Council as an economic development finance professional and was a business outreach manager with the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation.

“Oberlander will serve the remainder of her term, which expires November 30, 2024, and will continue to serve her constituents with the same dedication, diligence, and attention to their needs,” according to the release.

“The constituent services that everyone has come to know and rely on will continue.”

Oberlander will also continue to serve on numerous boards and commissions including the Heinz History Center, Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center Advisory Board, the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s Advisory Committee, Women in Government Board of Directors, and the PennWest University Board of Trustees.

“While my announcement is bittersweet, I believe it is time for a new generation of leaders to help shape and mold the 63rd Legislative District. My life has been touched by so many great people and I have treasured the opportunity to represent you in Harrisburg. Clarion County will always be my home and I will continue to look for ways to help Northwest Pennsylvania for many years to come,” Oberlander shared.

The 63rd Legislative District includes all of Clarion County and the Armstrong County communities of Boggs, Bradys Bend, Cowanshannock, Hovey, Kittanning, Madison, Mahoning, Perry, Pine, Plumcreek, Rayburn, Redbank, Sugarcreek, Valley, Washington, Wayne and West Franklin townships; Atwood, Dayton, Elderton, Kittanning, Rural Valley, South Bethlehem and Worthington; and Parker City.

