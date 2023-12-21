BREAKING NEWS: Toddler Murdered in Venango County



OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — New details have been obtained in the homicide investigation that was launched Wednesday night by the Oil City Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint filed by OCPD Lieutenant Cory Ruditis in Magisterial District Court, officers traveled to a residence located on the 600 block of North Street, Oil City regarding a mission child, identified as two-year-old “KM.”

Officers executed a search warrant on the residence and located the deceased toddler inside a canvas type “intex” bag in the basement of the residence.

Criminal charges have been filed against the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, 24-year-old Trevaughn Lee Glenn Stribling-Jackson, of Franklin.

Charges:

Criminal Homicide, H1

Aggravated Assault – Victim less than 13 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 1

Concealment of the Whereabouts of a Child, Felony 3

Abuse of Corpse, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, January 3, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Andrew Fish presiding.

According to a spokesperson for PSP Franklin, State Police assisted the Oil City Police Department on Wednesday evening as they investigated the scene.

Calls to the OCPD for comment were not immediately returned.

