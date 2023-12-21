Clarion County Park Playground to Open This Spring

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Playground equipment will be ready by spring for the Clarion County Park in Shippenville which features a new all-inclusive ADA-accessible playground. The project has been in the planning stages since 2018.

(Pictured above, top row, from left: Kristi Amato, Lynn Hartzell, Jennifer Klingler, and Donna Oberlander. Bottom row, from left: Marci Hall, Ted Tharan, Scott Hutchingson, Mindy Frampton, Ed Heasley, Lindsay Deibler. Photo by Darlene Heasley.)

The announcement came on Wednesday, December 20, as organizers visited the site.

The new playground–which has an estimated cost of $434,000.00, including grants and in-kind donations by Clarion County–will be located in the same area that housed the old playground near the largest pavilion in the park.

DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) awarded $192,800.00 in 2019 from the Conservation Partnership program. The 50/50 match grant requires Clarion County to contribute at least $192,800.00 for the playground.

According to Clarion County Planning Director Christy Amato, part of the local contribution can include in-kind services based on the work the maintenance department will complete at the park.

“We started the project in 2018, were awarded the grant in 2019, but then Covid hit and everybody shut down, and the state closed,” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan explained.

MHDD (Mental Health and Development Disabilities) put together a committee that included Training Towards Self-Reliance and United Community Independence to make recommendations.

“They are the ones that helped select these items based on their interaction with the special needs children to know what would be best, what would work, and all of those sorts of things,” Amato said.

“From my understanding, that group picked out particular items, including the colors, for all sections. I’m excited about it. We’ll have an 80-foot by 120-foot playground area with a rubber safety surface, which will be level with the existing grass area.”

Additionally, the committee raised approximately $30,000.00 and received some help from Next Step Therapy.

Playground equipment was purchased from Jeffrey Associates of Indianola, Allegheny County, Pa., who delivered the equipment in July. Jeffrey was also involved in the installation of the equipment and the rubber surface for the playground.

According to Amato, the maintenance staff removed the old playground in the summer, constructed the base for the new playground, and put up the pavilion. Items purchased for the project, including the actual playground equipment from Jeffrey Associates, were purchased through the Pennsylvania COSTARS Program.

“That saved us quite a bit of money, and then we’ve also tweaked some things since the initial project was proposed.”

The colorful new playground equipment includes additional activities, such as a musical instrument game.

Tharan said the next big addition might be an amphitheater for presentations at the park.

The commissioners recently submitted a proposal as part of the PA 250 program; however, the legislature has not yet allocated funding for the many project proposals.

Meanwhile, Amato said people should be pleased with the new playground.

“Each side of the playground, parents will be able to sit on and listen to the noise that their kids will be screaming from being so happy to be at the playground.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ron Wilshire contributed to this article.

