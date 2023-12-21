Dorothy Louise Carlson

Dorothy L. Carlson, 91, went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

Dorothy was born in Pin Oak Township, PA, daughter of the late Fred L. Karns and Winifred (nee McNerny) Karns. Nicknamed “Dottie,” she shared fond memories of riding horses on the family’s homestead.

After graduating from Cranberry High School, Dorothy was graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1954 with a degree in Home Economics.

She was a favorite teacher at Oil City High School where she taught Home Economics from 1954 through 1965.

After relocating with her family to Houston, TX, in 1965, she continued teaching in Houston Independent School District (HISD) through 1997.

On June 9, 1956, Dorothy married Frank E. Carlson, and together they set an example of deep devotion and love that proved an inspiration to all who knew them.

They had four children of their own—a first born son Leslie Paul, who died at 11 months of age, Joanne Joy Go (married to John Go), Lavonne Hope Carlson, and Carolyn Faith Carlson. Their daughters reside in Houston, TX.

Over the years, Frank and Dorothy opened their home to many in need, including a niece, Sharon Kelly Sayers, of Rochester, New York, who lived with them throughout her last high school years and continues to be a member of the family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband; their three daughters; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Her remaining siblings reside in the Meadville area, Nancy White, Winifred Williams, Linda Schmidt, and Donna Karns. Dorothy survived a sister, Bertile Lynn, of Franklin, and brother, Fred Karns, of Meadville.

As a girl, Dorothy attended the Oil City Free Methodist Church and was a founding member of Houston’s Free Methodist Church for many years. She later became a member of Living Word Nazarene Church, Houston, TX, and was a longtime active member of Gideons International, serving in several leadership positions.

Dorothy led a life of Christian example whose unwavering faith shone through in her caring for every person who knew her.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 22, at 2 p.m., at University Place, 7480 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074.

Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Venango County, at a date to be determined.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

