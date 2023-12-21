Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions Available

Steinman Building Systems, LLC, a professional manufactured home installer company, is looking for motivated and dependable individuals to grow with them.

Positions available:

Roofers

Laborers

Carpenters

Job Description:

Individuals will aid in the installation and leveling of manufactured homes. Installations include crane installation, roll-on, and setting home on piers. Job duties include carrying blocks, roofing, siding, welding, securing jack posts, installing stacks, and basic carpentry.

Requirements:

Heavy lifting – Block, shingles

Out-of-town work in PA & NY

Overnights – Paid by Company

Compensation:

Competitive wages

Paid Holidays

IRA with Company matching

Company uniform

Pay is based on experience. Experience is preferred but they are willing to train the right candidate.

Interested individuals may contact Patrick Steinman at (814) 221-4467, or Holly Steinman at (814) 389-2781 or you may email your resume to: steinmanbuilding@live.com

