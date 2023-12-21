 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions Available

Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Steinman Building Systems, LLC, a professional manufactured home installer company, is looking for motivated and dependable individuals to grow with them.

Positions available:

  • Roofers
  • Laborers
  • Carpenters

Job Description:

Individuals will aid in the installation and leveling of manufactured homes. Installations include crane installation, roll-on, and setting home on piers. Job duties include carrying blocks, roofing, siding, welding, securing jack posts, installing stacks, and basic carpentry.

Requirements:

  • Heavy lifting – Block, shingles
  • Out-of-town work in PA & NY
  • Overnights – Paid by Company

Compensation:

  • Competitive wages
  • Paid Holidays
  • IRA with Company matching
  • Company uniform

Pay is based on experience. Experience is preferred but they are willing to train the right candidate.

Interested individuals may contact Patrick Steinman at (814) 221-4467, or Holly Steinman at (814) 389-2781 or you may email your resume to: steinmanbuilding@live.com


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.