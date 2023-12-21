Former Assisted Living Worker Accused of Stealing $11K Offered Deal

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Charges against a former Monroe Township assisted living facility employee may be knocked down from five felony counts to a misdemeanor theft if she continues to make restitution payments to her victim.

Jazlynn Jesse Zuber, 27, of Painesville, Ohio, appeared at a special plea hearing in front of Clarion County Common Pleas Judge Sara Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, December 20, where she was told by First Assistant District Attorney Erich Spessard he would make the deal if she stayed the course.

According to the county’s Public Defender’s office, Zuber has made two $250 payments of the $11,255.03 she allegedly stole from her previous employer by misrepresenting the hours she worked.

Judge Seidle-Patton continued the plea hearing to April 10, 2024.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 8, 2022, PSP Clarion were assigned to investigate a theft involving fraud and forgery occurring at an assisted living facility in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

A known complainant from Blu Medstaff located in Omaha, Nebraska, contacted PSP Clarion and reported an employee by the name of Jazlynn Jesse Zuber, was discovered to have misrepresented her work hours and forged supervisors’ signatures for approval of her timesheet, the complaint states.

A PSP Clarion Trooper met with administrators at the facility who indicated Zuber was an “agency” employee contracted by Blu Medstaff. Zuber started employment with them in June 2022. One of the administrators stated upon reviewing Zuber’s time sheets, she discovered misrepresented work hours and forged signatures for timesheet approval from June 10, 2022, to September 3, 2022, the complaint indicates.

The administrators reported a total of approximately 257 hours were misrepresented. Additionally, four of Zuber’s supervisors’ names were forged on the time sheets, the complaint notes.

One administrator who was present during the interview indicated that her signature was forged on one of Zuber’s time sheets, the complaint states.

On April 24, Blu MedStaff provided correspondence regarding the total hours and dollar amounts for unworked/billed hours by Zuber.

According to the complaint, it was reported an overall total of $11,255.03 was paid to Zuber. As a result of Zuber’s overpayment, Blu MedStaff over-billed Highland Oaks $16,900.00.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.