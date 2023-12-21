 

Investigation Launched Into Theft of Gasoline From Parked PennDOT Vehicle

Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

7884105PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a theft of gasoline from a PennDOT vehicle in Piney Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 21, troopers are investigating a theft of gasoline from a PennDOT vehicle that was parked in a gravel pull off for overnight accommodation near Shannon Tipple Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Hoffman said the theft took place sometime between 11:00 p.m. on September 24, and 10:00 a.m. on September 25.

The vehicle is listed as a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx.

The total amount of gas stolen from the vehicle is worth $50.00, police said.

According to police, the vehicle’s gas tank was also damaged, which carries a value of $450.00.

The victim is listed as PennDOT of Shippenville.


