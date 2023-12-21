Kiwanis Club Donates Warm Coats, Other Items to Clarion Area High School Students With Needs

CLARION, Pa. — The Kiwanis Club of Clarion recently presented warm coats, hats, gloves, boots, and toiletries for students with needs at Clarion Area Jr-Sr High School.

Members of the Kiwanis Club shopped and purchased the clothing items, plus the full club donated the toiletries.

Kiwanis is an international service organization whose motto is “serving the children of the world.”

Locally, the Kiwanis Club of Clarion has been serving the Clarion community since 1922.

In the 101st year of their existence, they have chosen to return to one of the longstanding projects of making sure that students at local schools had some basic necessities to get through the winter months.

These efforts are supported through the Kiwanis French Fry sales during the Autumn Leaf Festival and the Annual Rose Sale.

