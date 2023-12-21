Mary Ann (Walters) Shaffer

Mary Ann Shaffer, age 83, of Dayton and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, December 19, 2023, at her home following an illness.

Born January 5, 1940, in Rimersburg, she was a daughter of the late Don and Jean Williams Walters.

Mary Ann graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1957 and earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree from Clarion University in 1973.

She married Dan Shaffer on August 6, 1959, and he survives.

Mary Ann worked for Brookville and Clarion Hospitals and Clarion/Forest VNA.

She was a member of the Redbank Valley Volunteer Ambulance Company and the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, where she taught Sunday School.

Mary Ann lived in New Bethlehem for the majority of her life, moving to the Dayton area in 1996. She enjoyed flowers and ferns, had a passion for animals and liked to travel.

Survivors include her husband, Dan; son, David Shaffer and his wife, Rhonda, of Ambler; grandsons, Andrew and Dillan Shaffer, and nephews, Donnie and Toby Allen.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Sue Shaffer and sister, Martie Allen.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 26, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 27, in the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Mary Ann’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

