Police: Local Man Charged With Felony for Repeatedly Stalking Woman in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly stalking a woman repeatedly in Clarion Borough.

Court records show the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Todd Ryan Clinger, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 5.

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Roger E. Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to Main Street in Clarion Borough, around 5:40 p.m. on December 5, for a repeated instance of stalking.

The caller advised police that the male they had previously dealt with was back outside of her property. She stated the male left the area, walking west towards Liberty Street. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a Superman logo on it, a red hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a backpack, the complaint states.

Detective Wright arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim who relayed that Todd Clinger was back outside of her property and left walking west on Madison Road. Detective Wright radioed Officer Armstrong and advised him to go down South 5th Avenue, as Clinger lives on Fraternity Drive and may be headed home.

Officer Armstrong and Detective Wright then responded to Fraternity Drive and did not locate Clinger, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright then observed Clinger walking south on South 5th Avenue. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a Superman logo on the back, a red hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a backpack, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright introduced himself and asked Clinger why he was on the victim’s property after he was told on November 20 to stay away. Clinger advised that he was hanging out at the magistrate’s office. However, Detective Wright noted that the magistrate’s office was closed at this time, the complaint states.

Clinger then relayed that his stepdaughters frequent the property. Detective Wright again advised Clinger he was not allowed near the property per their previous conversation, the complaint indicates.

Clinger was taken into custody.

Detective Wright conducted a search incident to arrest and located the court documents related to the charges involving the same victim from November 20, 2023, the complaint notes.

Clinger was transported back to the Clarion Borough Police Department and placed in a holding cell. Detective Wright contacted a witness by phone who stated she observed a male wearing a black leather jacket with a Superman logo on the back, a red hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a backpack walking east on Madison Road. She noted that Clinger had observed her vehicle pull into the driveway that attaches to the property. He stopped walking, turned around, and sat down on the wall on the victim’s property, the complaint states.

Clinger was arraigned at 7:30 p.m. on December 5, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Felony 3

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

According to court documents, the above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 19, with Judge Schill presiding.

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

