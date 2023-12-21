Police Release Details of Crash That Injured Local Woman on Greenville Pike

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released information regarding a one-vehicle crash that hospitalized a local woman last month.

According to a December 21 report released by PSP Clarion, the crash occurred on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township, at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28.

Police say 51-year-old Michele A. Sheeley, of Mayport, lost control of her 2013 Chevrolet Silverado due to ice on the roadway.

Sheeley’s vehicle exited the right side of the roadway before striking a ditch.

The vehicle then came to final rest in an open field.

Sheeley was transported to Clarion Hospital to treat injuries of unknown severity.

She was using a seat belt.

According to police, Sheeley was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.