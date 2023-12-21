Rimersburg Woman Loses $20,000 in Online Scheme

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A significant theft incident in Madison Township, Clarion County, has prompted an ongoing investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The theft, involving a substantial sum of $20,000, transpired between October 1, 2022, and February 8, 2023, according to reports from the PSP Clarion Patrol Unit.

A release issued on December 21 by Trooper Herold described the crime as a misappropriation of funds, implicating the online banking account of the victim.

The victim is listed as a 64-year-old woman from Rimersburg.

Trooper Herold said the case remains under investigation.

