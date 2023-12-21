 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Rimersburg Woman Loses $20,000 in Online Scheme

Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

scamRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A significant theft incident in Madison Township, Clarion County, has prompted an ongoing investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The theft, involving a substantial sum of $20,000, transpired between October 1, 2022, and February 8, 2023, according to reports from the PSP Clarion Patrol Unit.

A release issued on December 21 by Trooper Herold described the crime as a misappropriation of funds, implicating the online banking account of the victim.

The victim is listed as a 64-year-old woman from Rimersburg.

Trooper Herold said the case remains under investigation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.