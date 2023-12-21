Samuel “Gene” Fye

Samuel Eugene “Gene” Fye, 97, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday December 20, 2023.

He was born on February 2, 1926, in Strattanville. He was the son of Harry and Martha (Johnson) Fye.

Gene married Clara Belle Carnahan on May 1, 1935, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2010.

He worked at Allegheny Ludlum as a mechanic for 26 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, gardening, going to yard sales, eating at the Korner Restaurant, traveling in his younger years, and spending time with family and friends.

Gene is survived by five nieces; Dr. Mary Grossman of Grove City, Aletha Davis and her significant other Harry Rankin of Grove City, Rita Ferringer of Hermitage, Harleen Grabill and her husband Ken of Fisher, Kimberly Cathcart and her husband Steve of Mercer, and one nephew; Richard Barr of Homestead, FL. He was also survived by many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

For the last two years, Mary and Aletha have been full-time caregivers for their uncle Gene. They will truly miss him.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by a son, Larry E. Fye, four brothers; Edward, Charles, Harry Jr., and John and three sisters; Mary Ellen, Alda and Lucille.

He was the last surviving member of the Fye family. His last birthday was celebrated with family members attending from all over the United States.

Gene’s family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday December 22, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg. A funeral service will be held the same day beginning at 1 p.m. with the Pastor Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.