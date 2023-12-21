Santa’s Reindeer Cleared for Special Deliveries Across Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve

HERSHEY, Pa. — On Wednesday, December 20, Governor Josh Shapiro, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg joined Santa Claus and his team of reindeer at HersheyPark to announce that the reindeer received a clean bill of health and is cleared for special deliveries across Pennsylvania on December 24.

“This magical time of year brings lightness and cheer to every Pennsylvanian–no matter what holidays you celebrate,” said Governor Shapiro. “I know I love the holiday season and how it brings people together. This is a time for family, for generosity, for finding a bit of light–also a time to remember folks like our state vets who serve our communities every day and help ensure Santa can make it safely to every community in PA. Merry Christmas!”

Santa’s reindeer—Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph—received clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian.

Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg reviewed their Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and declared them healthy to fly from rooftop to rooftop across all 67 Pennsylvania counties for the purposes of “toy delivery by air” to “good boys and girls of Pennsylvania.”

These certificates are required as an assurance that contagious diseases are not carried across state lines.

“Despite Rudolph’s shiny red nose and the team’s mysterious ability to fly, our veterinary experts have declared Santa’s reindeer healthy for their important holiday task,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Due to excellent care from Santa’s herd manager at the North Pole, and from Hersheypark’s team during their stay here, parents across Pennsylvania can sleep peacefully on Christmas Eve.”

To view photos and a video from the event, visit pacast.com.

