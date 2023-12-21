SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. Offers Tips on the Best Melting Agents for Concrete
Old Man Winter is knocking on our doors, and when there is snow, there is typically a melting agent nearby. DuBrook is here to offer tips on choosing the best melting agent for your concrete.
Rock Salt is one of the most common and cheapest ways to melt snow. However, during the chemical reactions and the freeze-thaw cycle, rock salt can cause some serious damage to concrete. All ice melts can have negative effects on concrete, so sealer is extremely important to help minimize the damage.
Calcium Chloride is a great option to melt snow and ice. Compared to rock salt, Calcium Chloride is less corrosive and is also more environmentally friendly.
Sodium Acetate is another great option to melt snow and ice. This works fast when it comes to melting snow. It also has the capability of melting ice in zero-degree weather. It lasts longer than many other melting agents and requires less material while also being biodegradable.
While there are many options when it comes to protecting your concrete during the winter months, sealing your concrete is one of the best ways to protect it. DuBrook recommends sealing your concrete during the warmer months of the year.
For more information about Dubrook, visit dubrookinc.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.