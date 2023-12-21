 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. Offers Tips on the Best Melting Agents for Concrete

Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

snow sidewalkOld Man Winter is knocking on our doors, and when there is snow, there is typically a melting agent nearby. DuBrook is here to offer tips on choosing the best melting agent for your concrete.

Rock Salt is one of the most common and cheapest ways to melt snow. However, during the chemical reactions and the freeze-thaw cycle, rock salt can cause some serious damage to concrete. All ice melts can have negative effects on concrete, so sealer is extremely important to help minimize the damage.

Calcium Chloride is a great option to melt snow and ice. Compared to rock salt, Calcium Chloride is less corrosive and is also more environmentally friendly.

Sodium Acetate is another great option to melt snow and ice. This works fast when it comes to melting snow. It also has the capability of melting ice in zero-degree weather. It lasts longer than many other melting agents and requires less material while also being biodegradable.

While there are many options when it comes to protecting your concrete during the winter months, sealing your concrete is one of the best ways to protect it. DuBrook recommends sealing your concrete during the warmer months of the year.

For more information about Dubrook, visit dubrookinc.com.

our locations - map (1)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.