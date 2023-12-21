Penn State DuBois Celebrates Graduates During Fall Commencement Celebration
DUBOIS, Pa. — Marking the end of their undergraduate educational journey that has been filled with hard work and dedication, graduates from Penn State DuBois, along with their family and friends, gathered in Hiller Auditorium on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments during the campus’s fall commencement celebration.
(Pictured above: Graduates enter Hiller Auditorium during the processional at the beginning of the commencement celebration at Penn State DuBois.Credit: Penn State)
Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer, gave opening remarks, welcoming everyone to campus and congratulating the graduates on achieving their goals and earning their degrees.
Sarah Pierotti, assistant professor of human development and family studies and DuBois Educational Foundation Educator of the Year recipient, offered the commencement address. She shared with the new graduates several life experiences that she hopes will help them as they enter the professional world.
After the graduates were presented with their degrees, John Peterson, Penn State DuBois Alumni Society President, congratulated all the graduates and officially welcomed them into the Penn State Alumni Association. He also invited all Penn State alumni in attendance to be recognized as well.
The celebration continued with the honored tradition of the singing of the Penn State Alma Mater. After its conclusion, Ryoo gave one final message to the new graduates.
“Going forward, we are condiment that you will ensure that Penn State’s core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, discovery, excellence, and community are lived each and every day,” Ryoo said. “Go forth, be Penn State proud, and remain deeply devoted to your Alma Mater, forever and always.”
Penn State DuBois fall 2023 degree recipients include:
University College – Degree of Bachelor of Science
Business:
Jacob Smith, DuBois, PA
Bayley Strouse, Sykesville, PA
Human Development and Family Studies:
Tatum Fitzpatrick, DuBois, PA
Information Technology:
Tanner Connor, Luthersburg, PA
Behrend College – Degree of Bachelor of Science
Finance:
Kadin Danch, DuBois, PA
University College – Degree of Associate in Science
Human Development and Family Studies:
Brooklyn Hepler, New Bethlehem, PA
Iris Larson, DuBois, PA
Occupational Therapy:
Sara Allaman (Summa Cum Laude), Cranberry, PA
Dakota Hetrick, New Bethlehem, PA
Montana Hetrick, New Bethlehem, PA
Hailey Kinley (Magna Cum Laude), Cogan Station, PA
Connor Shoemaker, New Bethlehem, PA
Elyse Spehalski, Emporium, PA
Emileigh Syster, Clymer, PA
College of Agricultural Sciences – Degree of Associate in Science
Wildlife Technology:
Macey Hahn, Bellefonte, PA
Shyanne Lundy, DuBois, PA
Adam Rea, Loysville, PA
Kyle Seyler, Blanchard, PA
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.