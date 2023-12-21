SPONSORED: Regen Rx Modalities: Transduction, Cellular Signaling, and Healing
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The providers at Regen Rx offer four non-invasive medical devices primarily used for musculoskeletal disorders.
(This article is Part 1 of 4)
These emerging therapy sources aren’t familiar to most people, but the common theme is that they are designed to deliver a mechanical stimulus into the tissues that are converted (through a process called transduction) into complex cellular signaling mechanisms to promote the healing and regeneration of tissues.
Patients may not have heard about cellular signaling before, but they have experienced it. At its most basic form, you can think of the effects heat and cold have on tissue. Heat signals the body to dilate blood vessels and cold signals constriction through cellular signaling. The tissues respond physiologically to a mechanical stimulus, in these cases a thermal stimulus. E-stim and therapeutic ultrasound also use more basic forms of non-invasive cellular signaling to help with the healing of soft tissue injuries. These more familiar modalities play a role in the rehabilitation of acute injuries but are less effective on chronically diseased or damaged tissues as they can’t activate healing and regenerative cellular mechanisms within the body the way newer technology can.
Dr. Barrett explained that the science and physics behind the advanced technology of the modalities they offer is complex, but the fundamental premise is simple.
“We want our bodies to heal like they did when we were kids. Often with age, poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic injuries, there is a blunted or nearly absent healing response, and damaged or diseased tissues don’t heal properly or completely. This can result in chronic pain and dysfunction as the tissue is perpetually in a compromised and toxic cellular environment.”
He added that the above factors are not the only things to blame for improper healing.
“The latest research reveals that two common treatments for musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction are contributing factors. Although NSAIDS like ibuprofen can help with the pain, they do so at the expense of interfering with the proper signaling chemicals and enzymes the body needs to initiate and guide healing. The effect is that NSAID use blocks the proper healing of tissues which can result in turning acute pain into chronic pain by not allowing the tissue to heal and regenerate.”
He also described the problems with another long-standing practice for pain, the use of ice.
“Ice causes blood vessels to constrict with the theory that it helps to decrease swelling in acute injuries which is said to help with faster healing. In chronic pain, ice decreases nerve conduction, which reduces the perception of pain but at the expense of making tissues ischemic and depriving them of the oxygen and nutrients in blood that are essential to healing. In addition, tissue fluid exchange is compromised and the free radicals, reactive oxygen species, and other toxins generated by diseased and damaged tissue cannot be removed from the area.”
He added “Restoring and improving blood and lymphatic flow to compromised tissue is critical. Blood flow and tissue fluid exchange are essential to cellular health.”
The PiezoWave 2T Shockwave therapy machine and the enPulsePro radial pulse therapy source are non-invasive medical devices that use high-energy complex mechanical pulses to stimulate the healing and repair of damaged tissues in the body. These pulses can help to reduce pain, break up scar tissue, promote new blood vessel growth, reduce inflammation, increase blood flow, upregulate certain cell membrane receptors, and cause the release of chemical signals involved in healing. These factors combined result in tissue regeneration. They are primarily used in the fields of orthopedics, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and men’s health. In addition to the two Shockwave therapy sources, they have High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) which is a proprietary form of electromagnetic transduction therapy (EMTT), and musculoskeletal Class IV medical laser to provide the most comprehensive non-invasive care.
The modalities all have the same desired effect of promoting healing and regeneration of tissues by using a noninvasive physical medicine stimulus but each works differently.
Dr. Barrett explains “each source has its own characteristic strengths and effects on different types of tissues and disease states. Many conditions can benefit from the synergistic use of more than one of our modalities. Many complex pain syndromes have multiple pain-generating structures or areas of dysfunction, so we often use several sources during our programs.”
Regen Rx also provides minimally invasive ultrasound-guided platelet-rich plasma injections for musculoskeletal conditions that are used in combination with their non-invasive programs.
Dr. Barrett states it is common for patients to never have experienced these therapies before as they are not typically available in small communities such as ours and it is very uncommon to have one provider have all four.
“This creates an unusual opportunity for residents of our area to have access to these options as even in cities most sites do not offer more than two of these modalities.”
Regen Rx has patients who come from many surrounding communities including DuBois, Hermitage, Punxsutawney, and Indiana.
To better understand what the experience is like and to get an opportunity to talk with a provider about the use of these therapies in your specific case, they offer a new patient evaluation and treatment session for $200.
These modalities are considered investigational and are not covered by commercial insurance and Medicare.
New name. Same people. More services brought to you by Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center.
