Ron Pollock Is Bridging the Education Gap at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – In northern Pennsylvania, where educational opportunities can sometimes seem as remote as forest-covered rolling hills and river valleys themselves, Ron Pollock has taken on the role of an educational pioneer.
Recently appointed as one of three Academic Directors at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC), Pollock is making significant strides in bringing quality education to the region.
Born and raised in Clarion County, Pollock’s journey began in Curllsville. He attended Clarion Area High School where he laid the foundation for his educational goals.
Following high school, Pollock ventured to Anderson University in Indiana, majoring in biology and teaching. His roots drew him back to Clarion University where he pursued a master’s degree in biology.
After completing his studies, Pollock found himself in a high school near Austin, Texas, where he spent seven years teaching. During his tenure there, he educated students in subjects like AP Biology and advanced electives and facilitated dual enrollment programs with a local community college, allowing his students to earn college credits while still in high school.
Pollock was looking for an opportunity to return to western Pennsylvania when NPRC sprang into existence in 2017. Recognizing the need for educators in the natural sciences, he applied for a position and was hired in 2019.
“I was looking to come back to the area. I always knew I wanted to come back. When that opportunity arose, I jumped on it,” Pollock said.
Since joining NPRC, Pollock has been teaching Human and Environmental Biology, along with accompanying labs. He was recently promoted to the role of Director of Early Entry, overseeing dual enrollment programs in the region.
Covering an area equivalent to Rhode Island or Israel, NPRC has 24 locations in northern Pennsylvania equipped with instructional technology. Both instructors and students connect from these locations, fostering an expansive network of learning opportunities.
Public, private, charter, and homeschooled high school students in 11th and 12th grades, with a minimum GPA of 2.5, can enroll in dual enrollment programs at NPRC. They can either attend classes at one of NPRC’s locations or, in the coming year, may access coursework through their high schools using technology if their school formally participates in dual enrollment with NPRC. Alternatively, qualified high school teachers can become NPRC instructors, teaching classes that allow their students to earn college credits.
Pollock’s dedication to education goes beyond the traditional classroom setting.
“This last summer, we did a community education class called the Science of Food,” he shared. “Community members not looking for college credit but wanting to increase their knowledge joined in-person or remotely. We went through the biochemistry of food with practical applications.”
In “The Science of Food,” students learned how to apply the scientific method in their own kitchens, taking on projects to solve problems or create new dishes. The culmination of the class involved students presenting their findings to their peers. Inspired by a Harvard course, this class will become a formal offering at NPRC in the summer of 2025.
Reflecting on his journey, Pollock recognized the disparity in educational opportunities between urban and rural areas. With NPRC, he hopes to bridge that gap, giving high school students in his home state the same opportunities he witnessed in Texas.
“You can ask high school students to do more than you think they might be able to, and they can rise to the challenge,” he emphasized.
At NPRC, Pollock is not just an administrator, but a dedicated educator.
“All of our Academic Directors, three of us, still teach half of the time. We’re kind of like part-time faculty and part-time administrators. We all love to teach and interface with students.”
Ron Pollock’s commitment to education and his drive to provide opportunities for northern Pennsylvania’s youth make him a beacon of hope for the region’s educational landscape. With his leadership at NPRC, the future of this area’s education looks promising.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.