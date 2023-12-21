SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Restaurant Is Hosting a Buffet on New Year’s Eve

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Restaurant is hosting a New Year’s Eve buffet on Sunday, December 31!

Sweet Basil’s hours on New Year’s Eve are 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be FOUR different seating times: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

Reservations are preferred.

To make a reservation, call 814-226-7013 or stop in the restaurant.

Please note that reservations will NOT be accepted through a Facebook message.

Open tables will be first-come first-served.

A few items on the buffet include: soup and salad, AYCE crab legs, roast beef, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert, and so much more! See the full menu below.

The cost:

Adults (and those age 12+): $40.00

Children ages 4-12: $15.00

Children 4 and under: FREE

Sweet Basil will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The restaurant is located at 21108 Paint Blvd Shippenville, PA 16254.

