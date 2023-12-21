State Police Calls: Child Endangerment, Burglary, Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Monroe Twp.

A harassment incident at a medical facility in Monroe Township is under investigation by the PSP Clarion Patrol Unit, according to a release issued on December 21, 2023, by Trooper Smith. The incident, which reportedly involves physical contact, occurred on Nov. 15, 2023, at 8:41 a.m.

The victim, a 21-year-old male from Summerville, PA, reported the incident. The nature of the harassment and the identity of the suspect(s) involved have not been disclosed at this time.

Further details will be released as the investigation continues.

PSP Investigates Child Endangerment Case

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Dec. 21, an incident involving the potential endangerment of a child was reported on August 2, 2023, in Piney Township, Clarion. Trooper Smith is leading the investigation after the unit received a CY104 report, a form used to report suspected child abuse.

The alleged incident took place around 7:00 PM on Shamrock Drive in Piney Township. No further details about the nature of the endangerment or the individuals involved have been released, as the investigation is ongoing and authorities are committed to protecting the privacy and welfare of the child.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Residential Burglary Incident Reported in Clarion Township

A burglary was reported in Clarion Township, according to the PSP Clarion Patrol Unit. The incident occurred between 1:30 PM and 9:30 PM on December 5, 2023.

Trooper Hoffman has confirmed that no force was used during the burglary at a residence on Staab Road. The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Strattanville, reported several stolen items from her residence.

According to the report, the stolen property includes a scrub box with a scrubber attachment valued at $60, a bag of shirts worth around $20, and laundry detergent valued at $10. The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be around $90.

The case remains under investigation.

Simple Trespass Incident Investigated in Forest County

The Pennsylvania State Police Marienville Patrol Unit reported an investigation into a simple trespass incident that occurred on December 11, 2023, at 07:26 AM.

Trooper Davenport confirmed that the incident took place on Cemetery Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County. The victim of the trespass is a 72-year-old male resident of Tionesta, Pennsylvania.

Further details of the incident were not disclosed.

