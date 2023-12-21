Victoria Scherr

Victoria L. (Hoch) Scherr, 73, of Green Springs, died on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

She was born on March 27, 1950 in Fremont to the late Robert S. and Joan S. (Staschke) Hoch.

Victoria was a 1968 Fremont Ross graduate. She worked in business management in her younger years, but as Victoria began her family, she became a homemaker as it was her utmost priority to keep them one of the centers of her life.

Through the years Victoria used her natural relational skills as a choir director, assistant choir director, and music teacher at her church, St. John’s Lutheran, Fremont. Along with being personable, she was a very talented singer. She could often be found shopping at the store or online and is sure to be missed by her postal carriers. In her spare time, Victoria loved to read, tend to her garden, and more recently find and cook new recipes.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 32 years, Philip Scherr, whom she married at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fremont on June 1, 1991; daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Scherger of Clyde and Abigail (Dale) Picciuto of Sandusky; grandchildren, Robert Shell, Chelsea Shell, Megan Shell and Alexandria Picciuto; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas (Eugenia) Hoch of Fremont; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials in honor of Victoria may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society.

Visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 212 N. Clover St., Fremont, OH 43420 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Services beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23.

Pastor Matt Wheeler will officiate and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.

