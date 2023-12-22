7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Christmas Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night
A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.