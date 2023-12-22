Charles E. Patterson, 76, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Franklin on July 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Howard and Clara Belle Johnson Patterson.

Charlie was a 1966 graduate of Maynard Evans High School in Orlando, FL.

Upon graduating high school, Charlie enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years, serving time in Vietnam and earning a Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, among other medals.

He worked for a number of years at the former Joy Manufacturing.

Charlie enjoyed his daily visits to Linda Lou’s Restaurant, where he met his wife, Linda.

Charlie first married the former Pamela Rial in 1969 and she preceded him in death on March 5, 2012. He then married Linda Greenlee and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters Melissa Patterson of Franklin and Stacy Brauer and her husband Paul of Portville, NY; and his grandson Isaac Samuel Brauer of Portville, NY; two sisters, Judy Andrews and Ellie Pezzutz; his mother-in-law, Lola Rial; two stepdaughters, Erika Greenlee and her significant other, Nathan Ingram and Courtney Hines and her husband Devin; six step-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Cadance, Leland, Phoenix, Preston and Payson and several other surviving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Pam, infant twin daughters and a brother.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 27.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jon Martin, of the Franklin Alliance Church, officiating.

Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard at the conclusion of the funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.