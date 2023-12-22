Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Fans of spicy chicken wings will love this rendition that turns it into pizza!

Ingredients

1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust

1 cup Buffalo wing sauce, divided



1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1-1/2 cups part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed1/2 teaspoon each garlic salt, pepper and chili powder2 tablespoons butter1/2 teaspoon dried oreganoCelery sticks and blue cheese salad dressing

Directions

1. Unroll pizza crust into a lightly greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan; flatten dough and build up edges slightly. Bake at 400° for 7 minutes. Brush dough with 3 tablespoons Buffalo wing sauce. Combine cheddar and mozzarella cheeses; sprinkle a third over the crust. Set aside.

2. In a large skillet, cook the chicken, garlic salt, pepper and chili powder in butter until chicken is no longer pink. Add the remaining wing sauce; cook and stir over medium heat 5 minutes longer.

3. Spoon over pizza. Sprinkle with oregano and remaining cheese.

4. Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, 18-20 minutes. Serve with celery and blue cheese dressing.

