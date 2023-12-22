 

Clarion County Weekend Guide: Christmas Light Display Extravaganza, Festival of Trees, and More!

Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include Christmas Light Display Extravaganza, Festival of Trees, Live Music, and more!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2023

Christmas Light Display Extravaganza

When: Friday, December 22, 2023, 6:00 p.m.
Where: RiverRiders Rentals, 502 Ferry Street #10, East Brady, Pa.
Hot Cocoa, Cookies, Christmas Music, Christmas Lights, and Santa!
Meet at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $20.00.
For more information, follow this link: https://allevents.in/east%20brady/christmas-light-extravaganza/200025872598620

Skating at Redbank Valley Municipal Park

When: Friday, December 22, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: New Bethlehem, PA
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2023

Festival of Trees

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: New Bethlehem, History Center, New Bethlehem, PA
Musical guests, elementary students LeighLynn and Ceyson Magagnotti on violin and guitar starting at 2:00 p.m.

Live Music: The Garbarino Family Band

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Mechanistic Brewing, Clarion, PA
Join us at Mechanistic Brewing for free live music!

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2023

