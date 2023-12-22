Clarion County Weekend Guide: Christmas Light Display Extravaganza, Festival of Trees, and More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include Christmas Light Display Extravaganza, Festival of Trees, Live Music, and more!
(Photo courtesy Debbie Huffman.)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2023
Christmas Light Display Extravaganza
When: Friday, December 22, 2023, 6:00 p.m.
Where: RiverRiders Rentals, 502 Ferry Street #10, East Brady, Pa.
Hot Cocoa, Cookies, Christmas Music, Christmas Lights, and Santa!
Meet at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $20.00.
For more information, follow this link: https://allevents.in/east%20brady/christmas-light-extravaganza/200025872598620
Skating at Redbank Valley Municipal Park
When: Friday, December 22, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: New Bethlehem, PA
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2023
Festival of Trees
When: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: New Bethlehem, History Center, New Bethlehem, PA
Musical guests, elementary students LeighLynn and Ceyson Magagnotti on violin and guitar starting at 2:00 p.m.
Live Music: The Garbarino Family Band
When: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Mechanistic Brewing, Clarion, PA
Join us at Mechanistic Brewing for free live music!
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2023
