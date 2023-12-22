Eugene L. Wagner, 75, of Franklin, passed away December 15, 2023, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after complications from a fall.

Born December 22, 1947, in Titusville, he was the son of the late Glenn L. and Catherine Hedglin Wagner.

Gene was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1964.

He was married on March 6, 1983 to the former Rhoda M. Allebach and she survives.

Mr. Wagner had worked at Cytemp Specialty Steel for 26 years and then for U.S. Cargo and later for Heath Oil.

He loved watching westerns and playing the lottery.

Gene was a loving and devoted husband and a caring step father, and would do anything he could to help friends and family.

He was quiet, but had a very caring heart.

Gene was a member of the Galloway Franklin Church, and was deeply committed to God.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by step daughter Kimberly Sterling of Oil City, a sister Charlotte Peeples and her husband Don, and two special nephews Jim Stewart and his wife Jill of Clearfield, and their daughter Justine Stewart of Pittsburgh, Mike Stewart and his wife Jessica and their daughter Kaitlin of Lake Frederick, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Dolres Budney and her husband Ted and by a brother Wayne Wagner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Franklin Galloway Church.

A Luncheon at church will follow.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the aarrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

