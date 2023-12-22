Golden Eagles Drop MAC Dual with Cleveland State

CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle wrestling team fell in a Mid-American Conference (MAC) dual on Thursday evening, dropping a 25-11 decision to Cleveland State in Tippin Gym.

(Pictured aboe: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, left. Photo by Kirkland Photography)

The Vikings were in firm control of the dual from the outset in winning five straight bouts, but the Golden Eagles maintained at least the possibility of coming back thanks to their ability to put up bonus points.

The first such instance came in the first period of the 157-pound bout, where Alejandro Herrera-Rondon notched his first win by fall of the year. He took down Shane Heil with just over a minute remaining in the first period and then worked hard after a reset to put an end to the match.

Herrera-Rondon initially turned Heil for a four-point near fall but kept putting on the pressure, eventually working Heil flat on his back with 35 ticks left in the period.

The other major Golden Eagle highlight came in the 184-pound bout, where Cam Pine came away with a technical fall over Joey Lyons.

A takedown late in the first period gave him the only advantage Pine needed to win the match, but the senior worked to tack on bonus points for his squad.

His lead was 8-0 midway through the third period, when he whipped Lyons to the mat for four near-fall points to make it 14-0. The riding time point finished off the tech fall win.

Beyond that, though, the Vikings were the better of the two teams, though they recorded just one bonus point victory to show for it. They started the match with a win by decision in the heavyweight bout, and Ben Aranda followed with a sudden victory takedown at 125 pounds, edging out Joey Fischer.

Cleveland State’s only bonus points came at 141 pounds, where Dylan Layton won 11-2 over Tye Varndell to give his team a 13-0 advantage.

Herrera-Rondon nearly halved that deficit with his pin over Heil, but Tate Geiser and DeAndre Nassar won at 165 and 174 pounds respectively to lock up the team win.

Clarion 25, Cleveland State 11

285 – Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State) over John Meyers (Clarion) (Dec 6-2)

125 – Ben Aranda (Cleveland State) over Joey Fischer (Clarion) (SV-1 4-1)

133 – Jake Manley (Cleveland State) over TJ England (Clarion) (Dec 7-2)

141 – Dylan Layton (Cleveland State) over Tye Varndell (Clarion) (MD 11-2)

149 – Douglas Terry (Cleveland State) over Kyle Schickel (Clarion) (Dec 6-2)

157 – Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Clarion) over Shane Heil (Cleveland State) (Fall 2:36)

165 – Tate Geiser (Cleveland State) over Eli Brinsky (Clarion) (Dec 4-1)

174 – DeAndre Nassar (Cleveland State) over John Worthing (Clarion) (Dec 4-2)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Joey Lyons (Cleveland State) (TF 15-0 7:00)

197 – Ben Smith (Cleveland State) over Ethan Wiant (Clarion) (Dec 9-2)

