Knox Teen Slams Vehicle Into Utility Pole Along Route 208

Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has been released regarding a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole in Elk Township last week.

The crash happened at 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County, PSP Clarion said in a report released on Thursday, December 21.

Police say 18-year-old Tanner E. Vickers, of Knox, was traveling eastbound in a 2012 Fiat 500 when he drove off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle then struck a utility pole along the side of the roadway.

Vickers was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Vickers was charged with a traffic violation.


