Local Elderly Man LifeFlighted With Head Injury After Route 68 Crash

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle collision that required a local elderly man to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to a December 21 release issued by PSP Clarion, the crash took place on State Route 68, at its intersection with Maple Grove Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13.

Police say a 2010 Ford Focus driven by 79-year-old Larry E. Conner, of Rimersburg, was attempting to turn left onto Maple Grove Road when the vehicle collided with a 2003 Buick Century operated by 31-year-old James C. White, of Adrian, which was traveling north on Route 68.

Both vehicles came to final rest in the northbound lane with disabling damage.

Conner suffered a head injury of unknown severity. He was required to be LifeFlighted from the scene to UPMC Presbyterian.

White was not injured.

Both drivers were using a seat belt.

According to police, Conner was charged with a traffic violation.

