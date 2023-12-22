Marcia R. (Byers) Bush

Marcia R. Bush, 85, of Reno, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 14, 1938 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late John and Isabell Seth Byers.

Marcia was a 1956 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She was married on April 20, 1957, to Donald E. “Doc” Bush and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2010.

Marcia worked many years for Visiting Nurses Association and retired in 1999.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City and also attended First Church of God in Franklin.

She and Don enjoyed camping in Mahaffey with church friends and also enjoyed staying at their cottage.

She is survived by two children and their spouses, Faye A. McKean and her husband Michael of Reno, Kenneth A. Bush and his wife Rebecca of Snellville, GA, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Marcia is also survived by her brother, Robert Byers and his wife Cinda of Reno, a sister Bonnie Boyd and her husband William of Reno, as well as her sister-in-law, RoseAnn Byers of Oregon, and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Rhonda Bush and by two brothers Duane Byers and Kenneth Byers.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Saturday, December 23.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home on Saturday with Pastor Jim Leichliter, presiding.

Interment will be in Reno Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

