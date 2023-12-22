Neil Arthur Buckley

Neil A. Buckley, 83, of Polk, passed away on December 20, 2023, at the Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville.

Born on May 5, 1940, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Samuel K. and Marian (Douglas) Buckley.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School in Stoneboro.

Neil proudly served in the US Navy.

On September 21, 1962, he married the love of his life, the former Mary Lou Adams.

Neil retired from Polk State Institution after 32 years of service as a Residential Supervisor. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending his time traveling and visiting family. He mostly loved to visit with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and sitting on his front porch and chit chat with whoever stopped by.

He was a member of Polk United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory along with his wife of 61 years are his children Douglas Buckley and his wife, Andrea, of Franklin and Barbara Dignall and her husband, Dennis, of Cochranton; his grandchildren Sarah Frisina and her husband, Chase, Matthew Dignall and his fiancee, Mandy, and Rebecca Coxson and her husband, Markus; his great grandchildren Brady Dignall, Ryan Coxson and Rainelle Coxson. He is further survived by his siblings Richard Buckley of Georgia, Loren Buckley and his wife, Linda, of Emlenton, Clair Buckley and his wife, Wanda, of South Carolina, Dixie Buckley of Jackson Center, and Carol Morrow of Sandy Lake and his sister-in-law, Joann of Florida.

In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Buckley, his sister-in-law, Loretta Buckley and his mother-in-law Virginia Adams.

Friends and family are invited to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department, 710 Main St, Polk, PA 16342, Friday, December, 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with funeral services for Neil being held immediately after the visitation at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Lead Pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Neil will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, Neil requested donations be made in his name to Polk Fire Rescue, PO Box 329, Polk, PA 16342; the Polk United Methodist Church, PO Box 1021, Polk, PA 16342; and/or the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Neil’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

