Nick’s Autobody Supports Wildcats Marching Band New Uniform Campaign

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Thursday, Nick’s Autobody donated $2,500 to Central Clarion Wildcats Marching Band toward purchasing new uniforms.

(Pictured above Nick’s General Manager Mike Minich and band director Sarah Dawson. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“We just want to help,” said Nick’s General Manager Mike Minich. “You know, everybody needs help in life, needs help with things, and that’s what we want to do. That’s what we’re here to do. That’s part of being in a community.”

Mike said Seidle’s Body Shop shut down on September 13, 2019; it was his last day. His first day at Nick’s Auto Body was on September 14, 2021, and the business at 35 Alpha Lane in Clarion held a grand opening in 2021.

“Two years later, we’re doing better,” Minich continued. “We’ve redone the whole shop. We got some former Seidle employees back and want to join the community. We get our business from the community.”

Nick’s is also supporting Clarion University athletics.

“I’ve gotten phone calls from some of my suppliers who saw the ad on the court. They do the webcasts and stuff during the basketball games and wrestling matches.”

Dressing a Band

Band Director Sarah Dawson explains the uniform situation and combines high school marching bands at Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion. (North Clarion does not have a band but is welcome to participate.)

“I think everybody probably knows by now what the co-op is. We have Clarion area kids, Clarion Limestone kids, and North Clarion kids. And, we all combined officially this year for the band. But for this year, we still used our uniforms from each district.

“North Clarion didn’t have a set of marching band uniforms because they hadn’t had a marching band. Our Clarion Area Marching band uniforms were from Mr. Ron Allman back in the day, even before Mr. Curry was here, who was before me. They’re on year 26 or something, so they’ve been marching those for a long time. The typical life for a marching band uniform is about 20 years. So, if you take excellent care of them, they can stretch a little longer.

“We were in a position where, even before the co-op existed, we would need to order new uniforms soon anyway. And because they last so long, they’re made well, and it’s a significant expense because of the type of fabric they use and the fact that it’s supposed to last. Many things go into that process, including items that you buy separately. So, the pants are like overall pants with adjustable straps so year to year, you refit kids, and you can adjust their length. And then the jacket, of course, that goes over the top and has the little decal and all the colors and the fancy stuff.

“Then, the hat has an adjustable chin strap so that you can fit them to each kid. The new ones they make have an adjustable strap inside, too, so you can also tighten and release the inside of the hat. And then the little feather that goes in the top of the hat that you can get different colors and sparkly stuff, which is nice on a football field under the lights because it’ll sparkle if you put that in the feathers. It’s neat when it catches the morning; that’s a separate item, too. And then I don’t know if you can see the ribbons that go around. These braid cord things that go around the shoulder are also a separate item.

“Then, we also ordered new garment bags whenever we travel to away events, games, festivals, parades, or whatever. We take the uniforms and garment bags. Each kid has theirs with their name on it. We put a new name tag in, and there we got a printed decal for the bag that says Wildcats, which will be nice to have those new bags to carry them in.

“We also ordered a few new drum major capes when we have the student conductors; the drum majors that go up the ladder and conduct the band. Each has a side shoulder cape. Usually, we wear white pants to go with it. All the other kids will have black pants, and they’ll have navy blue pants now…They’ll have white pants and a cape as their special outfit.

“I’m happy to be here at Clarion for my third year. I’m not originally from the area, so it’s been nice to get to know the community and have so much support for this new band. Walking into a new job is crazy enough, and then all of a sudden…by the way, we’re combining marching.

“It was tough. Last year was challenging because it was a hybrid situation, and we didn’t have a fully formed unit yet. We still were separate entities, but we would get together for certain things. Sometimes, the Clarion-Limestone kids would come to us; sometimes, we would go to them. We just kind of did it week by week, which was okay. It was logistically challenging, but it worked. North Clarion kids have always been a part of our group…Not a whole lot of kids come down from North Clarion. I’m hoping we get more next year.

“But this year, since we officially formed the two groups into one, we had all our practices here. The C-L students would come on a bus right after school and meet us all here once a week. And then, on Fridays, they would come again, and we would go to our game that night.

“We did the 4th of July parade in Strattanville this past summer. We did the Autumn Leaf parade together. We did the Clarion County Marching Band Festival together, which we hosted here this year, which was nice. Everything we do from here on out is altogether the Wildcats.

“The next step is the look of it. This year, we still used whatever we had, which was fine. It was what it was. We were going to order new uniforms anyway.

“Clarion is orange and black, as you see everywhere. Dr. Carrico has made this happen over the past few years. He was confused by why everything was gray. So he added some orange in here. Then C-L is navy blue and gold. We fused those two, and now it’s navy blue and orange.”

